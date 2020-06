Incredible. @OregonGovBrown & @tedwheeler let Portland city councilwoman @JoAnnPDX spread reckless disinformation in a presser today. Without evidence, she asserted that white nationalists & white supremacists infiltrated peaceful protesters to riot & loot downtown. pic.twitter.com/mIl5v6ljS9

— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 1, 2020