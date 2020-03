As soon as it was announced that Erdogan was going to give migrants free passage to Europe, Soros-style NGOs (mostly German personnel) arrived to the Greek island #Lesbos to assist the migrants

But the locals have had enough,today they attacked to NGO staff, screaming "go home"! pic.twitter.com/6XAGszcCYG

— BasedPoland (@BasedPoland) March 1, 2020