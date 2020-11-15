x
Donald Trump traite “la crasse antifa” qui agresse ses supporters de “déchets humains”
Accueil - Histoire de comprendre - Donald Trump traite “la crasse antifa” qui agresse ses supporters de “déchets humains”

Donald Trump traite “la crasse antifa” qui agresse ses supporters de “déchets humains”

Eric MartinPosté par Eric Martin Il y a 47 minutes

Il faut savoir mettre des mots sur les maux :

Des images des méfaits des antifas :

La Maison Blanche semble décidée à pointer du doigt le problème antifa :

Pour partager cet article :

Articles liés

Histoire de comprendre

Ce que ne montreront jamais les merdias français…

  • 15 novembre 2020
Histoire de comprendre

Manif pro-Donald Trump à Washington, DC, ce samedi…

  • 15 novembre 2020
Histoire de comprendre

Un ancien analyste de la NSA révèle la…

  • 15 novembre 2020

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *