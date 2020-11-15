Donald Trump traite “la crasse antifa” qui agresse ses supporters de “déchets humains”

His face is bloodied from the physical assault pic.twitter.com/Dxz2BS1ytB

DC: A man was physically assaulted in front of Union Station

DC: Antifa and BLM rob and vandalize a black man’s MAGA merch pop up shop pic.twitter.com/skGLvTPv2l

DC: Hundreds of Antifa and BLM have swarmed “The Capital Hilton” hotel on an effort to intimidate Trump Supporters occulting the building

Lasers are being pointed at the attendees rooms pic.twitter.com/oCXP8VBCUs

— Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) November 14, 2020