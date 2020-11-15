Donald Trump traite “la crasse antifa” qui agresse ses supporters de “déchets humains”

Il faut savoir mettre des mots sur les maux :
Human Radical Left garbage did this. Being arrested now! https://t.co/fXSsXXp5yc
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020
ANTIFA SCUM ran for the hills today when they tried attacking the people at the Trump Rally, because those people aggressively fought back. Antifa waited until tonight, when 99% were gone, to attack innocent #MAGA People. DC Police, get going — do your job and don’t hold back!!!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020
Des images des méfaits des antifas :
DC: A man was physically assaulted in front of Union Station
His face is bloodied from the physical assault pic.twitter.com/Dxz2BS1ytB
— Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) November 14, 2020
DC: Antifa and BLM rob and vandalize a black man’s MAGA merch pop up shop pic.twitter.com/skGLvTPv2l
— Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) November 15, 2020
DC: Hundreds of Antifa and BLM have swarmed “The Capital Hilton” hotel on an effort to intimidate Trump Supporters occulting the building
Lasers are being pointed at the attendees rooms pic.twitter.com/oCXP8VBCUs
— Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) November 14, 2020
DC: Antifa militants swarm and begin to hit a Trump Supporters Jeep as he attempts to drive around traffic pic.twitter.com/nB25MnntOL
— Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) November 14, 2020
La Maison Blanche semble décidée à pointer du doigt le problème antifa :
La cellule digitale de la Maison Blanche est en train de mettre sur les réseaux des videos de gens attaqués par les antifas a Washington il y a quelques heures
— LAURENCE HAIM (@lauhaim) November 15, 2020