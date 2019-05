Slovakia: No EU election poll has been published recently. SMER (S&D) tends to underperform in EU elections. Not unlikely that the Neo-Nazi party ĽSNS (NI) becomes the strongest party. While 85% of voters say they'd feel ashamed, turnout in Slovakia is extremely low. #NazisRaus pic.twitter.com/U71AJDFmGA

— Europe Elects (@EuropeElects) 20 mai 2019