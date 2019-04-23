Munich (Allemagne) : un islamiste blesse 24 chrétiens à coup de feux d’artifice… pendant la messe et aux cris de “Allahu Akbar !”

#Update : Pictures of the St.Paul Church in #Munich in #Germany , attacked with fireworks inside during Easter night service, were 24 people got injured in a stampede. And witnesses on the scene said that the attacker yelled "Allahu Akbar" after the fireworks. pic.twitter.com/QG4zPGwBCL

🆘‼👮‍♂️🔥 #Germany: Here one can see very clearly the aggressor from the Circle of Diversity, who has terrified the faithful Croatian Christians with their children in the St. Pauls Church in #Munich. by blocked @OnlineMagazin pic.twitter.com/DPLgDHDTZj

— The Backup of OnlineMagazin (@Fake_Ljaschko) 21 avril 2019