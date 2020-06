Remember when @BilldeBlasio was blaming the riots on @realDonaldTrump?

Last night, De Blasio’s daughter was arrested at a protest in NYC for barricading traffic & refusing to move.

DEMOCRATS ARE SCUM.

VOTE THEM ALL OUT! https://t.co/J0d27jWvKk

— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) June 1, 2020