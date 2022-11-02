Brésil : Les pro-Bolsonaro crient à la fraude électorale et descendent dans la rue (VIDÉOS)

E esses policiais da PRF ajudando manifestantes a cortar uma grade próximo ao aeroporto de Guarulhos pic.twitter.com/dkw0MPtfXY
— . (@todagallera) November 1, 2022
WATCH: #BNNBrazil Reports.
The demonstrations of supporters of Jair Bolsonaro are beginning to take on greater proportions in large cities here in Brazil. They closed some accesses to Guarulhos Airport, the largest in Latin America. #Brazil pic.twitter.com/AjVpwM2fRW
— Gurbaksh Singh Chahal (@gchahal) November 1, 2022
BRAZIL: People in front of the 20th Armored Infantry Division of the Brazilian Army, in Curitiba, Paraná.pic.twitter.com/6V9Sp2Z2cj
— Direto da América (Brazil Special Reporting) (@DiretoDaAmerica) November 1, 2022
31.10.22 Brazil .. the Brazilian people are taking to the streets demanding that the armed forces be activated because they do not accept the results of the election. A mega demonstration is scheduled for 11.02.22 in front of the Brazilian army barracks. pic.twitter.com/3RT8DtGOdu
— Fernanda MacMillan (@floresdepapel6) November 1, 2022