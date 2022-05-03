États-Unis : La Cour suprême sur le point de redonner le pouvoir aux législateurs des États en matière d’avortement

Le gouvernement des juges en matière de meurtre de l’enfant à naître est peut-être bientôt terminé outre-Atlantique :
🚨IMPORTANT – Les États-Unis s’apprêtent à faire un bond de 50 ans en arrière. La Cour Suprême va très probablement revenir sur l’arrêt Roe v Wade (1973) selon Politico. Cela signerait que l’avortement ne serait donc plus garanti. C’est un séisme.https://t.co/7cEonCMEPi
— Théo Laubry 🇺🇸 (@TheoLaubry) May 3, 2022
Abortion would immediately become illegal in at least 13 states if the Supreme Court were to overturn Roe v. Wade:
Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming.
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 3, 2022
Not only that Kyle… but: https://t.co/oCSwqSMkLZ
— Consultant ✌️🌻 (@Lipstay) May 3, 2022
