Fraudes démocrates en Arizona ?

AZ Update

Multiple reports that sharpies used are invalidating ballots. Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes specifically authorized their use. My precinct *only* had sharpies. As of now there is no record of my ballot being counted on Recorder website. Same for others. pic.twitter.com/y8qCZhfO23

— Chris Buskirk (@thechrisbuskirk) November 4, 2020