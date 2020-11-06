Fraudes démocrates dans le Wisconsin ?

In Wisconsin 49K people voted for a Republican House candidate down ballot but DID NOT vote for Trump.

Meanwhile, 64K people voted for Biden and did NOT vote for a Democrat house candidate.

Also, 14,952 people DID NOT vote for a house candidate and just voted for Prez.

— Justin Hart (@justin_hart) November 5, 2020