The 3 black teenagers who robbed and killed the white college student, Tessa Majors, have all been arrested & pled guilty.

If 3 white kids killed a black girl— it would have been called a lynching.

Why wasn’t this considered a racially-motivated crime? https://t.co/GkS5VrR79g

— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) June 5, 2020