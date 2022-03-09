Le gauchisme / wokisme est une maladie mentale, regardez plutôt ! (VIDÉOS CHOQUANTES)

Cela se passe à l’Université du Texas du Nord. Le professeur agressé est un homme qui a perdu la garde de son enfant après s’être opposé à son changement de sexe (soutenu par son ex-femme) :
It’s a mental disorder pic.twitter.com/Eg6x50ZyOD
— Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) March 4, 2022
At the University of North Texas in Denton, far-left activists shut down the Young Conservatives of Texas (@YctUnt) event featuring the father who lost custody of his trans child. The radicals pounded on the table & shouted, “F— you, fascist” over & over.pic.twitter.com/QRIAXcWBZK
— Andy Ngô 🏳️🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 3, 2022
One of the far-left protesters at the University of North Texas (@UNTnews) in Denton moved to the front of the room so she could scream at the speaker, a father who lost custody of his child after opposing his ex wife’s desire to help transition the child. pic.twitter.com/GTC37dTSjl
— Andy Ngô 🏳️🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 3, 2022
Update: https://t.co/2ZvffhAamh
— Evágoras (@conticinio8) March 5, 2022
This is just disgusting and disrespectful https://t.co/N8v9xVdkYm
— Evágoras (@conticinio8) March 3, 2022
Le cirque gauchiste complet :