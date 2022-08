‼️Breaking:"Russia indiscriminately shelled civilian area in Ukraine, tens of civilians became victims of this barbarian attack"-@CNN

Ohhh wait it's not Ukraine it is Gaza.

"In a democratic strike on Gaza separatists positions a leader of Islamic Jihad had been killed" – @CNN pic.twitter.com/XNQJIe3dVO

— DanZiliouZ (@DanZiliouZ) August 6, 2022