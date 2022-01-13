Bulgarie : des opposants à la vaccination obligatoire tentent de s’introduire dans le Parlement (VIDÉOS)
Accueil - Histoire de comprendre - Bulgarie : des opposants à la vaccination obligatoire tentent de s’introduire dans le Parlement (VIDÉOS)

Bulgarie : des opposants à la vaccination obligatoire tentent de s’introduire dans le Parlement (VIDÉOS)

Eric MartinPosté par Eric Martin Il y a 3 heures

Les politiciens pourris de ce pays commencent à trembler :

Pour partager cet article :

Articles liés

Histoire de comprendre

Grève du 13 janvier : Les syndicats de…

  • 13 janvier 2022
Histoire de comprendre

Le pass vaccinal restera probablement en vigueur pendant…

  • 13 janvier 2022
Histoire de comprendre

Pass vaccinal : n’attendons rien du Conseil constitutionnel

  • 13 janvier 2022

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *