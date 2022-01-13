Bulgarie : des opposants à la vaccination obligatoire tentent de s’introduire dans le Parlement (VIDÉOS)

Les politiciens pourris de ce pays commencent à trembler :
Des manifestants contre le pass sanitaire ont forcé un cordon de police et tenté de prendre d'assaut le Parlement de #Bulgarie à Sofia. #Bulgaria pic.twitter.com/gRf3tHsx3n
— Anonyme Citoyen (@AnonymeCitoyen) January 12, 2022
Protesters in Bulgaria try to storm parliament over mandatory vaccinespic.twitter.com/QjIZLWpLI0
— Mark Slapinski (@MarkSlapinski) January 12, 2022
BULGARIA 🇧🇬
The security services of the Parliament of #Bulgaria are barricading the entrances with offices after protesters opposing the health pass tried to storm Parliament. #Bulgaria pic.twitter.com/VH7muVG4Fd
— Ignorance, the root and stem of all evil (@ivan_8848) January 12, 2022