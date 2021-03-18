Urk, fief de la ceinture biblique néerlandaise : le parti chrétien “fondamentaliste” ultra-majoritaire, la gauche tout simplement inexistante

Vous rêvez de vivre dans un endroit débarrassé du gauchisme ? Rendez-vous à Urk aux Pays-Bas :
Netherlands: In the former island-municipality of Urk, the Christian-fundamentalist SGP (ECR) received 54% of the vote in today's national parliament election.
Urk is part of what is referred to as the Dutch bible belt.
