Urk, fief de la ceinture biblique néerlandaise : le parti chrétien “fondamentaliste” ultra-majoritaire, la gauche tout simplement inexistante

Netherlands: In the former island-municipality of Urk, the Christian-fundamentalist SGP (ECR) received 54% of the vote in today's national parliament election.

Urk is part of what is referred to as the Dutch bible belt.

Learn more: https://t.co/A5WikMMuVY#DutchElections pic.twitter.com/1KLd3I4aPI

— Europe Elects (@EuropeElects) March 18, 2021