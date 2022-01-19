Depuis le 1er décembre, Éric Zemmour a été vu plus de 15 millions de fois sur YouTube contre 240 000 fois pour Marine Le Pen

Zemmour continues to blow up on Youtube with no break in momentum. He added 3m total views in the past week. Total views have gone from 15.4m December 1st to 31.5m now. pic.twitter.com/YF2HgHBuL9
— Decoding Politics (@DecodingPoliti2) January 18, 2022
Zemmour has gone from 301k subscribers to 380k subscribers in that period, far ahead of the other candidates
In the same time period, Le Pen added 240k total views
