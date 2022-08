Man wielding a knife screams 'Allah, Allah' on roof until police subdue him pic.twitter.com/bkuxvR7V1P

🇬🇧 Meanwhile in #UK: Welcome to #Birmingham.

Muslims flying out the window armed with knives screaming Allah Akhbar. pic.twitter.com/FU4gHilFwm

— The informant (@theinformantofc) August 19, 2022