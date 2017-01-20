Washington D.C. : l’ultra-gauche casse tout sur son passage (vidéo)

Les petits soldats de Soros en action :
Tear gas now being deployed police have called off all protests by #disruptj2o.They have given the disperse command its a new day for LEO! pic.twitter.com/liWTc5Eow4
— Brian Brown (@Republican__Man) 20 janvier 2017
Tear gas now being deployed police have called off all protests by #disruptj2o.They have given the disperse command its a new day for LEO! pic.twitter.com/liWTc5Eow4
— Brian Brown (@Republican__Man) 20 janvier 2017
#Washington : Violences dans la manifestation anti-#Trump, la police répond avec des lacrymosVIDEOS >>> https://t.co/prEusffCK7 pic.twitter.com/yCbVzQGF9q
— RT France (@RTenfrancais) 20 janvier 2017
#Washington : Violences dans la manifestation anti-#Trump, la police répond avec des lacrymosVIDEOS >>> https://t.co/prEusffCK7 pic.twitter.com/yCbVzQGF9q
— RT France (@RTenfrancais) 20 janvier 2017
Black bloc out in full force in DC v @AshAgony #Inauguration #InaugurationDay #DisruptJ20 #TrumpInauguration #AntiFa pic.twitter.com/mgIRxv6BfM
— Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) 20 janvier 2017
Black bloc out in full force in DC v @AshAgony #Inauguration #InaugurationDay #DisruptJ20 #TrumpInauguration #AntiFa pic.twitter.com/mgIRxv6BfM
— Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) 20 janvier 2017
Oui, Inscrivez moi à la lettre d'actualité
Prévenez-moi de tous les nouveaux commentaires par e-mail.
Prévenez-moi de tous les nouveaux articles par email.