Los Angeles : les habitants font la queue devant les armureries (VIDÉOS)

Le droit à l’autodéfense n’est plus remis en cause, même en terre démocrate :
Queues to buy guns in LA 😳
Buyers tell me they’re scared of what will happen if people run out of food and supplies, and they need to protect their families. We’re live on @TheTodayShow as #coronavirus panic hits LA. pic.twitter.com/2KqGPZfNo4
— Amelia Adams (@AmeliaAdams9) March 15, 2020
Crowded gun store in Culver City today… shopper there was told demand/traffic is being driven by #Coronavirus concerns pic.twitter.com/ZMavhczSSv
— Lauren Lyster (@LaurenLyster) March 14, 2020
La très puissante NRA se réjouit de voir tant de citoyens devenir des possesseurs d’armes :
Congratulations! You've joined the ranks of millions of gun owners in America from all walks of life.
Safety is the most important aspect of gun ownership and this article provides a few simple steps to ensure you remain safe at all times. @NRA_Rifleman https://t.co/l1fXEYk5Iw
— NRA (@NRA) March 20, 2020
Americans are flocking to gun stores because they know the only reliable self-defense during a crisis is the #2A.
Carletta Whiting, who’s disabled & vulnerable to #coronavirus, asks Dems trying to exploit the pandemic: Why do you want to leave people like me defenseless? pic.twitter.com/wDeEYHqzOU
— NRA (@NRA) March 21, 2020