Pourquoi le mouvement “Black Lives Matter” est antichrétien (IN ENGLISH)

Les explications (en anglais) de Meeke Addison :
- Black Lives Matter seeks to dismantle the biblical definition of family. In their own words, they are “committed to disrupting the Western prescribed nuclear family structure requirement.” One man married to one woman is not a Western prescription for family; it’s a biblical one. The mystery of two (man and woman) becoming one flesh is so powerful a union that the Apostle Paul used this illustration to talk about Christ and the Church in Ephesians chapter 5.
- Black Lives Matter champions the celebration of homosexuality. They refer to it as “queer-affirming,” but it simply boils down to rebellion against God’s created design for sexuality. In their own words, BLM gathers “with the intention of freeing ourselves from the tight grip of heteronormative thinking, or, rather, the belief that all in the world are heterosexual unless s/he or they disclose otherwise.” No matter what secular culture decides about sexuality, the Bible is still unequivocal regarding God’s design for sexual intimacy. Romans 1, for example, lists homosexuality as a “vile passion.” How now can we link arms with individuals whose mission is to undermine and celebrate rebellion against God’s design?
- Black Lives Matter touts gender confusion as normal and seeks to make heroes of those who are mentally confused. The movement taking culture by storm and increasingly validated by Christians, black and white alike, wants to “dismantle cis-gender privilege and uplift Black trans folk.” Yep — the justice movement is also the movement of gender revolution. #BLM is “committed to embracing and making space for trans brothers and sisters to participate and lead.”