Une terroriste LGBT tue six personnes dont trois enfants dans une école chrétienne du Tennessee (VIDÉO)

Eric MartinPosté par Eric Martin Il y a 59 secondes

L’auteur de ces assassinats est Audrey Hale, une femme qui se prenait pour un homme :

La population américaine commence à se poser des questions sur la dangerosité de certaines personnes qui prétendent ne pas être du sexe qu’ils sont :

Vous n’auriez pas dû savoir qu’Audrey Hale se définissait comme trans :

Le bourreau :

Les victimes :

Joe Biden :

