Percentage of people killed by police officers annually:

Whites: 55%

Blacks: 27%

Hispanic: 19%

Can anyone provide me the name of even ONE hispanic or white person that was killed by a police officer this year?

BULLSHIT ELECTION NARRATIVE https://t.co/AlJ1yFDooJ

— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) May 26, 2020