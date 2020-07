BLM wants a government organized by Marxists! Read what they write, don't listen to the corrupt media that covers up for them!

Hear more on my YouTube Channel Rudy Giuliani's Common Sense. Link: https://t.co/inFuK6iP2y pic.twitter.com/JDC7GJwLXZ

— Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) July 28, 2020