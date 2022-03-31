Disney veut pervertir les enfants à coup de propagande LGBT ? Certains conservateurs demandent à ce que la durée du copyright soit ramenée à 14 ans… contre près de 100 ans aujourd’hui (suite aux pressions de la multinationale)

Rappel / Fanatisme LGBT : la Présidente de Disney exige un quota de 50% de personnages LGBT et issus des minorités raciales dans les futures productions (VIDÉO)

If you hate Disney, the #1 thing you can do at the ballot box is support copyright reform. The old Creative Commons "Founder's Copyright" was a good idea, & it should (once again) be the law of the land. pic.twitter.com/ps9NueJ3Nu — jonstokes.(com|eth) (@jonst0kes) March 30, 2022

Restoring the original copyright terms of 14 years with an option for a single renewal of one more 14-year term, would be such a massive win for all of culture, & it would instantly vaporize the Walt Disney corporation… which would be yet another massive win for all of culture. — jonstokes.(com|eth) (@jonst0kes) March 30, 2022

Everyone who hates the direction the entertainment industry has taken should get behind the cause of restoring the founders's original copyright vision. It would decimate not just Disney but all of Hollywood, & open up huge swaths of our shared culture for indie creators. — jonstokes.(com|eth) (@jonst0kes) March 30, 2022

Disney has single-handedly done more damage to America's culture industry than any other entity. This one stupid company is the reason our copyright terms are so insane. https://t.co/SHRWlVnq7y — jonstokes.(com|eth) (@jonst0kes) March 30, 2022