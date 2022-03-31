Disney veut pervertir les enfants à coup de propagande LGBT ? Certains conservateurs demandent à ce que la durée du copyright soit ramenée à 14 ans… contre près de 100 ans aujourd’hui (suite aux pressions de la multinationale)
Disney veut pervertir les enfants à coup de propagande LGBT ? Certains conservateurs demandent à ce que la durée du copyright soit ramenée à 14 ans… contre près de 100 ans aujourd’hui (suite aux pressions de la multinationale)

Eric Martin Il y a 16 heures

Rappel / Fanatisme LGBT : la Présidente de Disney exige un quota de 50% de personnages LGBT et issus des minorités raciales dans les futures productions (VIDÉO)

