Greta Thunberg demande qu’on lui paye son retour en Europe pour venir polluer le G25… L’Espagne tombe dans le panneau

As #COP25 has officially been moved from Santiago to Madrid I’ll need some help.

It turns out I’ve traveled half around the world, the wrong way:)

Now I need to find a way to cross the Atlantic in November… If anyone could help me find transport I would be so grateful.

-> https://t.co/vFQQcLTh2U

— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) 1 novembre 2019