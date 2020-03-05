En Turquie, des extrémistes pro-Erdogan tabassent des “Syriens” pour les pousser à envahir la Grèce (VIDÉOS)
Accueil - Histoire de comprendre - En Turquie, des extrémistes pro-Erdogan tabassent des “Syriens” pour les pousser à envahir la Grèce (VIDÉOS)

En Turquie, des extrémistes pro-Erdogan tabassent des “Syriens” pour les pousser à envahir la Grèce (VIDÉOS)

    Eric MartinPar Eric Martin Il y a 1 heure

    Tags:

    Partager cet article !

    Autres articles

    Histoire de comprendre

    Invasion arabo-musulmane de Lesbos : en fait de…

    • 5 mars 2020
    Histoire de comprendre

    Nicolas Dupont-Aignan : « Vous ne pouvez pas…

    • 5 mars 2020
    Economie/entreprises

    Coronavirus : Une entreprise française relocalise sa production…

    • 5 mars 2020

    Laisser un commentaire

    Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *