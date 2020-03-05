En Turquie, des extrémistes pro-Erdogan tabassent des “Syriens” pour les pousser à envahir la Grèce (VIDÉOS)

It's the 4th straight day that Turkish extremist youth groups supporting #Erdogan are hunting for migrants in the streets, beating them up severly and vandalizing their homes & shops.

In doing so, they want to force them to make the journey to Greece & Europe#GreeceUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/zJqFm2qNno

— BasedPoland (@BasedPoland) March 4, 2020