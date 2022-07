À cause des sanctions contre la Russie, la balance commerciale allemande est en train de s’effondrer (DATA)

Good Morning from #Germany, which is falling as an economic powerhouse on a global scale. Germany’s trade surplus is gone. Foreign trade balance came in at MINUS €1bn in May, which is the 1st negative print since 1991 due to its energy problems & weakness in manufacturing. pic.twitter.com/HnRBwNaQon

— Holger Zschaepitz (@Schuldensuehner) July 4, 2022