Donald Trump s’en prend à George Soros qu’il accuse de financer l’opposition à la nomination de Brett Kavanaugh

7 octobre 2018
NLH - Et pendant ce temps, Nos brèves, Politique, Vu des Etats-Unis
0 Commentaire

Arrive un moment où il faut nommer l’ennemi :

Il faut dire que l’extrême gauche a été particulièrement virulente avant la nomination, n’hésitant pas à menacer les élus :

Eric Martin

