Donald Trump s’en prend à George Soros qu’il accuse de financer l’opposition à la nomination de Brett Kavanaugh
Arrive un moment où il faut nommer l’ennemi :
The very rude elevator screamers are paid professionals only looking to make Senators look bad. Don’t fall for it! Also, look at all of the professionally made identical signs. Paid for by Soros and others. These are not signs made in the basement from love! #Troublemakers
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 5 octobre 2018
Il faut dire que l’extrême gauche a été particulièrement virulente avant la nomination, n’hésitant pas à menacer les élus :
— TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) 28 septembre 2018