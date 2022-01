Wow, Israel's largest hospital directly attacks Ministry of Health from official account!

Translation of main points:

🔸Omicron poses minimal risk

🔸No Covid patients on ventilators

🔸Most "Covid hospitalizations" are not because of Covid

🔸Mass tests and quarantines are insane https://t.co/wyYe2fUrbS

— Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) January 15, 2022