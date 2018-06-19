Donald Trump : “Le peuple allemand est en train de se retourner contre ses dirigeants”

19 juin 2018
Histoire de comprendre, NLH - Et pendant ce temps, Nouvelles d'Europe, Politique, Vu des Etats-Unis
0 Commentaire

“Grosse erreur dans toute l’Europe que de laisser entrer des millions de personnes qui ont si fortement et violemment changé leur culture !”

Article précédent

Eric Martin

Autres articles

Laisser un commentaire