Donald Trump : “Le peuple allemand est en train de se retourner contre ses dirigeants”
“Grosse erreur dans toute l’Europe que de laisser entrer des millions de personnes qui ont si fortement et violemment changé leur culture !”
The people of Germany are turning against their leadership as migration is rocking the already tenuous Berlin coalition. Crime in Germany is way up. Big mistake made all over Europe in allowing millions of people in who have so strongly and violently changed their culture!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 18 juin 2018
We don’t want what is happening with immigration in Europe to happen with us!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 18 juin 2018