Good morning from #Italy, which can already be called socialist republic. Public spending ratio has skyrocketed to >50% &, acc to IMF, will remain above this critical mark until at least 2027. After France, Greece, Austria, Belgium, Italy has 5th-highest govt spending ratio in EU pic.twitter.com/nTSQZbWRPA

— Holger Zschaepitz (@Schuldensuehner) July 25, 2022