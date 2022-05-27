La prétendue « élite mondiale » arrive à Davos dans un embouteillage de jets privés, hélicoptères et voitures à grosse cylindrée (VIDÉOS)

pour dénoncer l’irresponsabilité des peuples qui émettent trop de carbone :
🛩🚙🚓🚘🚔🚗✈️🚁🚙🚘🛩🚁🚓
LE FORUM ÉCONOMIQUE MONDIAL VEUT SAUVER LA PLANÈTE
La prétendue «élite mondiale» arrive à Davos dans un embouteillage de jets privés, hélicoptères et voitures à grosse cylindrée pour dénoncer l'irresponsabilité des peuples qui émettent trop de carbone. https://t.co/uBh7kvzCCt
— François Asselineau (@UPR_Asselineau) May 26, 2022
We are here at a private jet airport near davos where the WEF attendees there is dozens of private jets here.
Whilst we aren’t supposed to fly and have to eat bugs.
Words from the locals, many flew in here yesterday and there’s typically a helicopter ride to Davos
Hypocrites pic.twitter.com/EkylJMVbUw
— Sophie Corcoran 🇬🇧 (@sophielouisecc) May 23, 2022