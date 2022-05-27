La prétendue « élite mondiale » arrive à Davos dans un embouteillage de jets privés, hélicoptères et voitures à grosse cylindrée (VIDÉOS)

We are here at a private jet airport near davos where the WEF attendees there is dozens of private jets here.

Whilst we aren’t supposed to fly and have to eat bugs.

Words from the locals, many flew in here yesterday and there’s typically a helicopter ride to Davos

Hypocrites pic.twitter.com/EkylJMVbUw

— Sophie Corcoran 🇬🇧 (@sophielouisecc) May 23, 2022