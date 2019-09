Candace Owens en guest star de la Convention de la droite (VIDÉOS)

" This is absolutely amazing ! Thank you very much " @RealCandaceO arrive sur la scène de la #ConventionDeLaDroite sous un tonnerre d'applaudissements ! pic.twitter.com/kdOmX79apV

Thank you, France!

As I said on stage, America will always be your ally in the fight against globalism.

Patriotism will defeat the plague of progressive idealism. #MakeFranceGreatAgain https://t.co/RajqM7h3WS

— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) 28 septembre 2019