États-Unis : Un sondage donne Trump vainqueur avec 48% des suffrages contre 45% pour Joe Biden, Trump en tête dans les États clefs

Le candidat républicain écraserait le candidat démocrate dans les États clefs :

A flip. Republicans now favored to keep majority in the Senate. Dems had been favored for a long time. https://t.co/rrwZVpzrfw pic.twitter.com/8s2GkUQz7v

Trump got 8 percent of black vote in 2016. I’ve been predicting 11-13 percent in 2020. I’m thinking he could get 14-16 percent now.

Joe Biden n’est pas jugé mentalement apte à la fonction de Président des Etats-Unis par une majorité d’Américains :

“Do you think Joe Biden is experiencing some form of cognitive decline, such as the early stages of dementia?”

Voici les thématiques prioritaires pour les Américains :

Which issue is most important to you?”

The most important issues according to the DI poll:

Elles favorisent Donald Trump. Exemple :

14. DI Poll: Do you support defunding your local police department? Yes 16%

No 75% — PollWatch (@PollWatch2020) August 30, 2020

12. DI Poll: "Which candidate do you trust to do the best job handling the economy? Trump: 59%

Biden 41% — PollWatch (@PollWatch2020) August 30, 2020

13. Better on standing up to China?" Trump: 67%

Biden 31% — PollWatch (@PollWatch2020) August 30, 2020