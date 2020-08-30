États-Unis : Un sondage donne Trump vainqueur avec 48% des suffrages contre 45% pour Joe Biden, Trump en tête dans les États clefs
Accueil - Histoire de comprendre - États-Unis : Un sondage donne Trump vainqueur avec 48% des suffrages contre 45% pour Joe Biden, Trump en tête dans les États clefs

États-Unis : Un sondage donne Trump vainqueur avec 48% des suffrages contre 45% pour Joe Biden, Trump en tête dans les États clefs

    Eric MartinPosté par Eric Martin Il y a 1 heure

    Le candidat républicain écraserait le candidat démocrate dans les États clefs :


    Joe Biden n’est pas jugé mentalement apte à la fonction de Président des Etats-Unis par une majorité d’Américains :

    Voici les thématiques prioritaires pour les Américains :

    Elles favorisent Donald Trump. Exemple :

    Surtout, les partisans de Donald Trump sont beaucoup plus motivés que ceux de Joe Biden :

    L’ambiance sur le terrain n’est pas celle des centres urbains occupés par les “Black Lives Matter” et autres antifas d’extrême gauche qui monopolisent l’attention des merdias :

    Pour partager cet article :

    Articles liés

    Histoire de comprendre

    Nadine Morano (RN) soutient “Valeurs Actuelles”, Wallerand de…

    • 30 août 2020
    Histoire de comprendre

    Nice : des policiers fanatisés agressent un couple…

    • 30 août 2020
    Histoire de comprendre

    Merah, sors de ce corps !

    • 30 août 2020

    Laisser un commentaire

    Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *