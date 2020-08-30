États-Unis : Un sondage donne Trump vainqueur avec 48% des suffrages contre 45% pour Joe Biden, Trump en tête dans les États clefs

Le candidat républicain écraserait le candidat démocrate dans les États clefs :
Moving along nicely. MAGA! https://t.co/xNchR73xgp
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2020
2). Democracy Institute Poll:
Florida
Trump 47
Biden 44
Minnesota
Trump 48
Biden 45
New Hampshire
Trump 47
Biden 43
— PollWatch (@PollWatch2020) August 30, 2020
3). DI poll:
Electoral Projection
Trump 319
Biden 219
— PollWatch (@PollWatch2020) August 30, 2020
Our new @trafalgar_group #2020Election #BattlegroundState #WI #poll conducted Aug 14-23 (pre & post Democrat Convention)
46.2% @realDonaldTrump,
45.4% @JoeBiden,
3.6% @Jorgensen4POTUS,
1.5% Another Party Candidate, 3.72% Und. See Report: https://t.co/2M4rlkMpJB pic.twitter.com/D6OZFUMKKz
— Robert C. Cahaly (@RobertCahaly) August 26, 2020
Trump got 8 percent of black vote in 2016. I’ve been predicting 11-13 percent in 2020. I’m thinking he could get 14-16 percent now.
— PollWatch (@PollWatch2020) August 28, 2020
A flip. Republicans now favored to keep majority in the Senate. Dems had been favored for a long time.https://t.co/rrwZVpzrfw pic.twitter.com/8s2GkUQz7v
— PollWatch (@PollWatch2020) August 30, 2020
Joe Biden n’est pas jugé mentalement apte à la fonction de Président des Etats-Unis par une majorité d’Américains :
16. From DI Poll:
“Do you think Joe Biden is experiencing some form of cognitive decline, such as the early stages of dementia?”
Yes = 59%
No = 40%
Don’t know = 1%
— PollWatch (@PollWatch2020) August 30, 2020
Voici les thématiques prioritaires pour les Américains :
The most important issues according to the DI poll:
Which issue is most important to you?”
Law & order/riots/violence = 37%
Economy/jobs = 27%
Education = 13%
Coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic = 13%
Immigration = 10%https://t.co/hqSe2mVR8b
— PollWatch (@PollWatch2020) August 30, 2020
Elles favorisent Donald Trump. Exemple :
14. DI Poll: Do you support defunding your local police department?
Yes 16%
No 75%
— PollWatch (@PollWatch2020) August 30, 2020
12. DI Poll:
"Which candidate do you trust to do the best job handling the economy?
Trump: 59%
Biden 41%
— PollWatch (@PollWatch2020) August 30, 2020
13. Better on standing up to China?"
Trump: 67%
Biden 31%
— PollWatch (@PollWatch2020) August 30, 2020
6). According to Democracy Institute the Dems badly miscalculated on BLM:
74% prefer all lives matter
26% prefer black lives matter
— PollWatch (@PollWatch2020) August 30, 2020
Surtout, les partisans de Donald Trump sont beaucoup plus motivés que ceux de Joe Biden :
4). Enthusiasm gap is huge.
Very supportive
Trump 82%
Biden 40%
— PollWatch (@PollWatch2020) August 30, 2020
L’ambiance sur le terrain n’est pas celle des centres urbains occupés par les “Black Lives Matter” et autres antifas d’extrême gauche qui monopolisent l’attention des merdias :
Interesting https://t.co/8m00T2RZvF
— PollWatch (@PollWatch2020) August 28, 2020