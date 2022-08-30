Dépendance énergétique de l’Allemagne envers la Russie : Donald Trump avait raison, le “New York Times” tort (mais prétendait que l’ancien président des États-Unis se trompait)

New York Times 2018:
"Claim: Germany is ‘captive’ to Russia because of energy dependence.
"Claimed by: Donald Trump
"Fact check by The New York Times: That's misleading."
Le reste des médias mainstream américains était sur la même ligne :
"This is a rhetorical gambit from Trump that we’re used to by now. To undercut his opponents (real or perceived), he’ll often focus on one issue and hype it, often blowing it out of proportion."
CNN with the requisite pearl-clutching
"Trump’s comments were a remarkable criticism for a US president to make about a close US ally and is likely to increase tensions between the US and its European allies."
Oh heavens! He increased "tensions"!
Idem pour la presse allemande politiquement alignée :
Der Spiegel 2018: Merkel "countered that Germany gets less than 40% of its gas supplies from Russia. But Trump wouldn't let it go….Former Chancellor Schröder is chair of Nord Stream 2 project — a fact that also seems to ruffle Trump's feathers"
The psychologizing in the Der Spiegel piece is really something else
"The U.S. president seems to view Germany with a mixture of jealousy, admiration and anger."
